[MUSIC PLAYING] - Catch what's cool at Target Field.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Catch is a one-of-a-kind experience at Target Field. It's 72 fixed seats with a capacity of 120 people per game. It's exclusive to only season-ticket holders who have tickets in this area.

What's included in Catch is it's all inclusive, with food and beverage. That includes pop, water, beer, wine, and also has some hard alcohol for purchase. Every homestand, we rotate it out, a different beer. Every game is a different menu from a chef-inspired option. Today is roasted lamb chops, tomorrow could be pulled pork.

In between action, fans can enjoy the cabana-style seating with their family and friends. Out of the 72 fixed seats we have, everybody gets an in-seat monitor. Our fans can rotate through replays from Fox Sports North or check out who's in the bullpen. We have full-season, 40-game, and 20-game plans available.

Interested? Email me at CoryJohnson@twinsbaseball.com. And we'll see you at the game.

[MUSIC PLAYING]