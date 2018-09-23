WATCH: Astudillo’s RBI double ties it vs. A’s
Twins' Willians Astudillo knocks home Ehire Adrianza to tie it in the 7th.
ANNOUNCER 1: Crack to left field, down for a hit. Adrianza being waved around. Canha's throw to the plate is not handled by the catcher Lucroy. And the Twins have tied it up, with Astudillo taking second base.
ANNOUNCER 2: Well, Astudillo got a base hit off of Familia in last night's ball game in the eighth inning, and he jumps on the first pitch here, picking up his second hit and helping the Twins tie the game at 2 apiece.
ANNOUNCER 1: Predictably, on the first pitch. Very aggressive coaching by Gene Glynn. And it would've been a close play. The throw was on a high hop. And Lucroy tried to do maybe a little too much there, catch it and bring the tag down. And he did neither.
