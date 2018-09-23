WATCH: Charlie Coyle tallies hat trick in Wild’s preseason win
Video Details
Charlie Coyle tallied a hat trick to help the Wild earn their first preseason win of the season.
ANNOUNCER: Coyle. Works through the middle and scores! Dallas didn't bring their A line up here the other night. Coyle scores again as this one squeaks by Grubauer. Oh they'll be playing in a lot of games near the end of training camp. Brodin across to Coyle for the hat trick!
