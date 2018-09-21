WATCH: Wild’s Zach Parise scores in return from injury
Video Details
Zach Parise scored a game-tying goal in the second period in the Minnesota Wild's preseason game against the Dallas Stars.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices