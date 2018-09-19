WATCH: Twins’ Gonsalves pitches 6 scoreless in first win
Video Details
Twins pitcher Stephen Gonsalves shined in Detroit, picking up his first career win after tossing six scoreless innings.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices