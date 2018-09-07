What’s Cool @ Target Field: Pack at the Park
FOX Sports North and the Minnesota Twins are teaming up to save lives Sept. 18-19, packing one million meals for Feed My Starving Children thanks to thousands of volunteers across Twins Territory. Presented by Carrier.
