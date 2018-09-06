WATCH: Curtis Granderson hits first home run as a Brewer
Video Details
- Chicago Cubs
- Curtis Granderson
- FOX Sports Wisconsin
- FOX Sports Wisconsin - Brewers
- Milwaukee Brewers
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
-
Curtis Granderson hits first home run as a Brewer against the Cubs.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices