WATCH: Twins’ Cave launches ninth home run of the season
Video Details
Jake Cave launches his ninth home run of the season in the second inning to give the Twins a 2-0 lead over the Rangers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices