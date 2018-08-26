Hall of Famer Jim Thome joins Twins broadcast
Jim Thome, who played for the Minnesota Twins from 2010-11, joined Dick Bremer and Roy Smalley in the FOX Sports North booth to talk about his historic baseball career.
