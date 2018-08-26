WATCH: Twins’ Sano clobbers ball 460 feet with Jim Thome in booth
Video Details
With Hall of Famer Jim Thome watching, Miguel Sano sent his 12th homer of the season into the triple deck.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices