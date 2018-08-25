Hall of Famer Jim Thome addresses Target Field
Video Details
Jim Thome, who played for the Minnesota Twins from 2010-11, was honored before a game at Target Field to celebrate his induction into the Hall of Fame.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices