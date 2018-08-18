Hall of Famer Jack Morris honored at Target Field
Video Details
Jack Morris, who helped the Minnesota Twins win a World Series in 1991, was honored before a game at Target Field to celebrate his induction into the Hall of Fame.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices