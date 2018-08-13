Full interview: Marney with Whalen, Fowles, Augustus
Video Details
Marney Gellner chats with Lindsay Whalen, Seimone Augustus and Sylvia Fowles about Whalen's historic WNBA career and their goals for her final postseason run.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices