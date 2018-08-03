What’s Cool @ Target Field: Season tickets
Video Details
Perks on Perks - Check out all the benefits of being a Twins Season Ticket Holder in our latest episode of "What's Cool at Target Field" presented by Schneider Heating & Air Conditioning.
