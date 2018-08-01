ANNOUNCER 1: Ball to center in the third. High fly to right, center field. Deep to the gap. And gone! A home run for Logan Morrison. Number 14 and it's a one run game.

ANNOUNCER 2: It looked like he got himself a hanging breaking ball right there. He didn't miss it, to the deepest part of the ballpark. That's not an easy place to go at night. You saw-- seen a couple balls hit off that wall.