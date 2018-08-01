WATCH: Twins’ Logan Morrison goes yard for the 14th time this season
Minnesota's Logan Morrison hit a solo home run to trim the Twins deficit.
ANNOUNCER 1: Ball to center in the third. High fly to right, center field. Deep to the gap. And gone! A home run for Logan Morrison. Number 14 and it's a one run game.
ANNOUNCER 2: It looked like he got himself a hanging breaking ball right there. He didn't miss it, to the deepest part of the ballpark. That's not an easy place to go at night. You saw-- seen a couple balls hit off that wall.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices