ANTHONY LAPANTA: Time now for our Final Pitch presented by Prism Research. With Tim Laudner, I'm Anthony Lapanta. The twins complete the sweep in Toronto with a 12-6 win in 11 innings on Wednesday. After opening the road trip with three losses in Kansas City they're back in the win column with three straight in Toronto.

- And when the ball club was in Kansas City, pitching was OK. However, offensively they did not swing the bats very well at all. And now the Twins turned around and went up to Toronto, at a place that's very difficult to play in, a place that they have not played well at, against the team they had not played well against. There weren't very many indicators that they were going to go in there and sweep this ball club.

But that's exactly what they did, and they did it with good pitching, with good at bats, going up to the plate, and shooting the ball all over the ballpark, and winning three games. Being patient today, and hanging around for as long as it takes to win a game.

- Scored 10 runs in the three game series in Kansas City, 25 in the three games against the Jays in Toronto. Ervin Santana made his 2018 debut and went five innings, allowing three runs on seven hits. Big day for Mitch Garver, a career high four hits, and a career high five RBIs. Joe Mauer, another three hit game, and drove in three for the Twins, who scored 6 in the 12th-- in the 11th to win it. Let's hear from Paul Molitor after the game.

- It was unfortunate. We had to get into extras there. We had a nice game going, you know, when we-- we took the lead there late. We had a chance to add on a couple, you know, it turned out it would have been nice to have those, because we needed them. But you keep playing, and you know Bliley did a nice job. And then we got to that inning there, two outs, nobody on, and Doze hits a double. And we send nine men to the plate.

And took advantage of some wildness, and a couple of really big hits. You know? Garv had just a phenomenal day. You know, started the first, or his first at bat, and homer. And then hit to right, and a double. It was just one of those games where we needed everything.

ANTHONY LAPANTA: So now it's on to Boston to wrap up the trip with four against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. It will start with Kyle Gibson against Brian Johnson. Twins will see some of the Red Sox best throughout this series. They'll throw all Jose Berrios in the series finale on Sunday. You can see the games on Fox Sports North starting Thursday night, 5:30 for Twins live.

A very important four game series for Minnesota. After they get through this set against the best team in baseball, they'll play seven of 10 against the first place Indians. But those games might only matter if the Twins can at least pick up a couple of victories at Fenway.

- Yeah, it's going to be a very interesting four days with the ball club up in Fenway. It's going to be very important for Kyle Gibson as the tone setter. He can go into Boston tomorrow and to try to put it on the Boston Red Sox, as best that he can. That would set the tone for the rest of the weekend. However, as much as you said, those these next games are going to be very important. You got to take them one at a time, and it starts with tomorrow night in Boston.

- 5:30 Thursday night for "Twins Live" on Fox Sports North.