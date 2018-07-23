WATCH: Minnesota United FC nets five goals at home
Video Details
- Christian Ramirez
- Darwin Quintero
- Darwin Quintero
- FOX Sports North
- Minnesota United FC
- MLS
- Rasmus Schuller
-
Christian Ramirez scored twice and Darwin Quintero, Rasmus Schuller and Miguel Ibarra found the back of the net during MNUFC's 5-1 win.
