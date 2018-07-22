WATCH: Twins’ Kepler goes yard vs. Royals
Minnesota's Max Kepler hit a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Royals.
ANNOUNCER 1: --got their runs in the fourth. Here's a drive to right center, deep to the gap, and that ball is gone. A home run for Max Kepler, his twelfth of the year. And it's 5 to 3.
ANNOUNCER 2: So Drew Butera probably-- he doesn't hit home runs and he gets it inside the park, or Max Kepler hitting against Keller, who doesn't give up any home runs, just drills one to right center. Great swing by Max right there.
ANNOUNCER 1: First home run Keller's given up in 63 in a third inning.
