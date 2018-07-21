WATCH: Twins’ Kepler makes leaping grab at the wall
Minnesota center fielder Max Kepler made a leaping catch at the wall against the Royals.
ANNOUNCER: Fly ball to center, a little bit deeper. Kepler tracking it, still back. And he leaps and makes the catch, crashing against the center field fence.
ANNOUNCER: All the way. He knows exactly where it's going to come, down and he could tell by his first two strides on the warning track that it was going to be in the ballpark. And he makes a very nice play.
