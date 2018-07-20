[MUSIC PLAYING] JULIE VAVRUSKA: Hey, everyone. Here's what's cool at Target Field-- our appreciation for servicemen and women.

The Minnesota Twins donate more than 7,000 tickets to military families throughout the season and partner with organizations like Vet Tix, Disabled American Vets, and Minnesota Veterans for Veterans. Additionally, military members and their families can purchase discounted tickets to every Monday home game.

Since 2010, the Twins are proud to salute our troops with the Armed Forces Flag-Raising Program. This tradition allows Twins territory to pay tribute to servicemen and women during the singing of the national anthem prior to every home game.

Our appreciation for servicemen and women is highlighted by our 15th annual Armed Forces Appreciation Day. The National Guard, Thomson Reuters, and the Minnesota Twins team up to host military families in the Thomson Reuters Champions Club and through the street level as we pay respect to the five branches of the military with a special pre-game ceremony before enjoying a Twins game.

The Minnesota Twins are proud to be a Yellow Ribbon company and honor those who have sacrificed for our country. If you're a member of the US military, we'd love to have you out at Target Field to show our thanks.