WATCH: Dozier hits a walk-off grand slam in the 10th
Brian Dozier powered the Minnesota Twins to a win over the Tampa Bay Rays with a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning.
ANNOUNCER: A deep drive to left field, back and gone! A walk-off Grand Slam for Brian Dozier!
[CROWD CHEERS]
[FIREWORKS]
Now that's the way to end a ballgame!
And that's the way to end it, before the All-Star break. Fans have been very, very patient here this afternoon. It only took 4 hours and 40 minutes.
[LAUGHTER]
ANNOUNCER: Brian Dozier with this second career Grand Slam. Excuse me, his fourth! A lot to cover in "Twins Live."
