ANNOUNCER: A deep drive to left field, back and gone! A walk-off Grand Slam for Brian Dozier!

[CROWD CHEERS]

[FIREWORKS]

Now that's the way to end a ballgame!

And that's the way to end it, before the All-Star break. Fans have been very, very patient here this afternoon. It only took 4 hours and 40 minutes.

[LAUGHTER]

ANNOUNCER: Brian Dozier with this second career Grand Slam. Excuse me, his fourth! A lot to cover in "Twins Live."