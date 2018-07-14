Diamond Stories: Justin Morneau’s Home Run Derby memories
Video Details
From his backyard to the big leagues, former Minnesota Twins star Justin Morneau reminisces about the Home Run Derby.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices