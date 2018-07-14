WATCH: Joe shows off some Mauer Power vs. Rays
Video Details
Joe Mauer hammered a three-run homer to help the Minnesota Twins to an 11-8 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.
ANNOUNCER 1: A high blast to center. Kiermaier going back. It is gone! A 3-run home run for Joe Mauer.
[CHEERING]
Four runs in the first and four more here in the third.
ANNOUNCER 2: Joe hitting his third home run, his second 3-run home run on the year.
