Twins players on A.L. final vote candidate Eddie Rosario
Teammates on why Eddie Rosario should go to the MLB All-Star game.
- Rosie.
- He is a great kid.
- That's my boy.
- Wild guy.
- Loved the way that he carries himself in the clubhouse. He keeps the energy going, and he likes to have fun.
- He plays hard every day. That's what I like most of him.
- It pays off, definitely, to be, you know, wild, and not hold back. And play tentatively, so we need that in our field.
- It's what you need to have in the clubhouse and also in the field.
