ANNOUNCER 1: There's a drive to right. Dozier will go to third and then home.

[CROWD CHEERING]

Escobar may have hit the car in right field. A two-run blast, and it's 4 to 0.

Grounder to short. And now they will come home. And it's a low throw. He's safe because he pulled his foot off the base.

ANNOUNCER 2: Joseph unable to keep that right foot on the plate.

ANNOUNCER 1: That's to short left. Mancini coming in. He's gotta play it on a hop. And there's no place to get a force.

Hacked to the right side. And now Davis will get the out at first. And coming in from third and scoring is Kepler.

A deep blast to left field. A double to lead off the inning, and now a three-run home run.

[CROWD CHEERING]