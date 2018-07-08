WATCH: Twins piece together eight-run inning to beat O’s
Eduardo Escobar and Brian Dozier homered in the sixth inning, helping the Minnesota Twins compile eight runs in the sixth inning of a 10-1 win over Baltimore.
ANNOUNCER 1: There's a drive to right. Dozier will go to third and then home.
[CROWD CHEERING]
Escobar may have hit the car in right field. A two-run blast, and it's 4 to 0.
Grounder to short. And now they will come home. And it's a low throw. He's safe because he pulled his foot off the base.
ANNOUNCER 2: Joseph unable to keep that right foot on the plate.
ANNOUNCER 1: That's to short left. Mancini coming in. He's gotta play it on a hop. And there's no place to get a force.
Hacked to the right side. And now Davis will get the out at first. And coming in from third and scoring is Kepler.
A deep blast to left field. A double to lead off the inning, and now a three-run home run.
[CROWD CHEERING]
