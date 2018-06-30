[CRACK OF THE BAT] ANNOUNCER 1: To center, and Cave makes the catch, fires to second, double play. Rizzo strayed too far away and Cave alertly doubled him off second base.

--pitch that Almora's seen from Mejia.

[CRACK OF THE BAT] Hit to the gap, and Cave with a diving catch in the gap! What a tremendous catch by Jake Cave!

ANNOUNCER 2: Mejia was finally able to get a breaking ball over, but it was elevated and he was able to shoot that ball to the right center field gap in Cave got over there and made a really good play right there, saving a run. Without that wild pitch, he tags up and goes to third. Now you have-- and a hat tip by Almora right there, because he's done that plenty of times to other guys.