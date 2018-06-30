WATCH: Twins rookie Cave flexes the glove, cannon in Chicago
Jake Cave made a couple of nice plays in the Minnesota Twins' 14-9 loss to the Chicago Cubs.
[CRACK OF THE BAT] ANNOUNCER 1: To center, and Cave makes the catch, fires to second, double play. Rizzo strayed too far away and Cave alertly doubled him off second base.
--pitch that Almora's seen from Mejia.
[CRACK OF THE BAT] Hit to the gap, and Cave with a diving catch in the gap! What a tremendous catch by Jake Cave!
ANNOUNCER 2: Mejia was finally able to get a breaking ball over, but it was elevated and he was able to shoot that ball to the right center field gap in Cave got over there and made a really good play right there, saving a run. Without that wild pitch, he tags up and goes to third. Now you have-- and a hat tip by Almora right there, because he's done that plenty of times to other guys.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices