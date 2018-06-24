NARRATOR: Have you been diagnosed with liver disease?

[CHEERING]

Contact Prism Clinical Research for more information about our upcoming liver disease studies.

[CHEERING]

[CRACK OF THE BAT]

ANTHONY LAPANTA: Time for our "Final Pitch," presented by Prism Research. From Target Field with Justin Morneau, I'm Anthony LaPanta. Minnesota avoided the sweep with a win Sunday afternoon against the Rangers by a final of 2-0, snapping a three-game losing streak for Minnesota, a seven-game win streak for the Rangers.

Sometimes you just need your ace to go out there and deliver a pile of zeros. That's what José Berrios did today.

- He was dominant today, set a career high in strikeouts with 12. It's been a good story for the last few weeks of this starting pitching, for the most part, has given the team a chance to win. Berrios did that today. The bullpen shut him down.

Now hopefully, you head to Chicago. You go into a great hitter's park, and the bats come alive, and the pitching stays the same. We'd like to see, at some point in this season, the offense get hot and the pitching stay the way it's been for the last few weeks. And that's a combination of a team going on a run, when you're able to do that.

- Today, the story was Berrios able to outduel Bartolo Colon, who threw very well for the Rangers. Colon went seven innings, allowed just two runs. Berrios did not allow a runner past first base after the first inning. And the Twins got a couple of key two-out run scoring hits, one by Bobby Wilson, one by Robbie Grossman.

The story of the day however, was the starter José Berrios. And after the game, Paul Molitor talked about a performance he was hoping to see from his ace.

- You'd like to think that in the back of your mind that this is the day we really need this guy to step up. And then the first guy hits one off the wall. All of sudden you go, huh.

All the growth aspects that we talk about, I think, and you see where he resets. Beltre had that one at bat that was nine, 10 pitches, and he ended up walking him. And that was leading off an inning.

And it didn't knock him off course. And I think in the past, at least maybe prior to this nice run he's been on, those things had a tendency to snowball on him a little bit. That's the progress.

ANTHONY LAPANTA: Now it's on to Chicago. And the series will start Tuesday against the White Sox. Lopez goes for the Sox. Lance Lynn goes for Minnesota, who's suddenly looking more and more like the guy who won 71 games in his last five seasons with the Cardinals.

After starting the season with five consecutive losses in his last nine starts, he's gone 5 and 2. The team's won six of the nine. He's kept them in just about every night. An ERA under three. He looks a lot like the guy the Twins thought they were signing when they brought him in.

- He does. He's a winner. He's a guy who was on some really good St. Louis ball clubs. And sometimes when you go to a new team it takes a little while to set in.

I think the combination of new league, new atmosphere, and also you know not being in the National League anymore there's a little different way to navigate through a lineup. He missed spring training. So there's a lot of things that happened. Now he looks like the guy, really, that winter that the Twins were hoping to bring on board.

- Lynn goes Tuesday night. You can see all three games on Fox Sports North starting Tuesday 6:30. For Twins Live, Justin Morneau. I'm Anthony LaPanta. That's our "Final Pitch" from Target Field.