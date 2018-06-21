WATCH: ‘Nothing falls but raindrops’ for Kepler, Grossman
Max Kepler and Robbie Grossman made a pair of impressive catches in the Minnesota Twins' loss to the Boston Red Sox.
ANNOUNCER 1: Hit hard to left. Grossman back. And makes a great running catch on the warning track. A great catch by Robbie Grossman taking an extra base hit away from Mookie Betts. Tremendous play by the Twins left fielder.
Driven to right. Kepler over. And another diving catch by Max Kepler. He came in and went to his right last night. And now, today he goes in and goes to his left.
ANNOUNCER 2: Well another great catch. Good jump. This one wasn't quite as difficult as last night's catch.
