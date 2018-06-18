Digital Extra: Wolves draft profile – Lonnie Walker IV
Video Details
Lonnie Walker IV could be a great fit for the Minnesota Timberwolves, who have the 20th pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices