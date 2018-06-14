WATCH: Baseball fan falls while catching foul ball, doesn’t spill his beer
A fan taking in the Minnesota Twins game against the Detroit Tigers made an impressive catch while preserving his beer.
ANNOUNCER 1: Because that is all about arm speed. And, ultimately, that's what a change-up is, as that ball's fouled off. But Lance Lynn is kind--
ANNOUNCER 2: Oh ho ho ho! What a catch!
ANNOUNCER 1: Save the beer, watch the back, go to the chiropractor.
ANNOUNCER 2: And comes up chugging the beer and holding his baseball in triumph. Watch this. Barely spilled a drop.
ANNOUNCER 1: Oh, that hurt, though. He spilled a little too.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices