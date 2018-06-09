WATCH: Twins’ Escobar stays hot with stand-up triple
Minnesota Twins infielder Eduardo Escobar kept his offensive surge going with a stand-up triple.
[CRACK OF THE BAT] ANNOUNCER 1: Breaking ball hit high and deep to right center field. Trout looking up. This ball is off the wall.
Escobar wants a triple. And he has a standup triple with two down in the third. Kind of likes hanging breaking balls too.
ANNOUNCER 2: That was a breaking ball right there. Good swing by Escobar. His first triple of the year to go with his 24 doubles. See the curve ball.
