[CRACK OF THE BAT] ANNOUNCER 1: Breaking ball hit high and deep to right center field. Trout looking up. This ball is off the wall.

Escobar wants a triple. And he has a standup triple with two down in the third. Kind of likes hanging breaking balls too.

ANNOUNCER 2: That was a breaking ball right there. Good swing by Escobar. His first triple of the year to go with his 24 doubles. See the curve ball.