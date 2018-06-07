Twins Final Pitch: ‘Brilliant’ Berrios saves series against Sox
Video Details
The Minnesota Twins were able to scrap out a series tie with the Chicago White Sox, thanks to Jose Berrios' complete game in the finale.
