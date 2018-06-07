WATCH: Twins’ Rosario stars at the plate, in the field
Eddie Rosario mashed a dinger and threw a runner out at home during the Minnesota Twins' 7-2 win over Chicago.
ANNOUNCER 1: A high fly deep to right field. Way back and gone! A 3-run home run for Rosario.
[CROWD CHEERING]
A 4-run inning, and it's all happened after the second out. Remember that game in Baltimore-- there's a ball flared to left field. It's down for a hit. And Narvaez will come around trying to score. Here's Rosario's throw! And Narvaez is out by 10 feet.
Nick Capra, the third base coach, sending the runner. Even though the White Sox are down by 7. And the White Sox get a couple of hits, and the last out of the 5th is made at home plate.
ANNOUNCER 2: And don't run on that man's arm right there.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
