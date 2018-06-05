- Here's what's cool at Target Field. A unique, one of a kind partnership with late Minneapolis music icon Prince.

Here at the Twins, we are honored to partner with the Prince estate to celebrate the legacy of late Minneapolis music icon Prince on an annual basis.

This year's features a great gate giveaway, his replica Super Bowl guitar, or we have a special theme night ticket package that fans can purchase and get this exclusive Twins Prince co-branded hat.

Prince Night here at Target Field kicks off in earnest during batting practice when our players will be wearing special t-shirts that will later be auctioned to benefit Achieve Minneapolis, with the money going towards Minneapolis and St. Paul Public School music programs.

Following that, we'll have a special pre-game ceremony honoring the life and legacy of Prince. During the game, we'll have music by DJ Dudley D, who was Prince's personal touring DJ. And then the evening will culminate with some great Prince-themed fireworks.

If you miss the Prince Night, no big deal. You can get this great Prince memorabilia behind me all season long in our clubhouse store.