On this day in MLB history: Twins’ Blyleven and Smalley traded
Video Details
On this day 42 years ago, former Twins' and current Fox Sports North analysts Bert Blyleven and Roy Smalley were involved in a trade.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices