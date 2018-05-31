MAN: Have you been diagnosed with recurring migraines? Contact Prism Clinical Research for more information about our migraine studies.

TOM HANNEMAN: With Tim Laudner, Tom Hanneman back in a Twin's final pitch following an 11-8 loss in Kansas City. The Royals take the series over Minnesota. All in all, a rocky road trip for the Twins.

TIM LAUDNER: Really tough road trip losing three out in Seattle, and then coming back and in division once again against Kansas City Royals and losing two out of three to the Royals, it's a bit of a tough road trip. The one constant, the one thing that's been pretty good aside from tonight's start by Fernando Romero was the fact that the Twins starting staff has been doing very, very well giving their Ball Club an opportunity to win the ballgame. It's been the offense that has been a little lapse lately.

- Royals near the bottom of baseball in terms of runs per game, averaging under four. They had 11 tonight, along with 16 hits as Fernando Romero knocked out early in Kansas City built a 9, nothing lead. Twin's manager Paul Molitor offered his assessment of his team's night.

PAUL MOLITOR: I'm happy to see some offense and some guys get some hits. Some guys have had a tough trip, a couple situations maybe got a hitters count there when they have a little something going and hit the ball fairly sharply and then it was a double play, and-- and then we got the-- the alley cat, or the ending kind of restarted after that. But yeah, we-- we needed to score a lot to make a game of it and we-- we did some good things. Just didn't have enough.

TOM HANNEMAN: Twins head home now for their next 11 starting tomorrow night when Cleveland comes to town Odorizzi, Berrios, Lynn, and on Sunday Kyle Gibson, the probable starters for the Twins. So an AL central focus continues for Minnesota.

- That's up to be a really fun weekend. Again, still in the central division and now you're playing the division leaders, the Cleveland Indians. And the one thing that needs to continue, Thomas, these guys, the starting pitchers need to continue to throw the ball while this game is about pitching and defense and finding a way to scratch out a few runs to try to win a ballgame.

Offensively, things have not been very consistent for this Twin's Club, but the pitching has been there. Continue to pitch well and you do just fine against these Cleveland Indians. It's going to be a fun weekend.

- We'll be back from Target Field 6:30 tomorrow night with Twin's live. Hope you can join us.