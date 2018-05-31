COMMENTATOR 1: Rounder headed up the middle--

COMMENTATOR 2: Get up there.

COMMENTATOR 1: --and Sano, who will get the Twins on the board with a two-out single.

COMMENTATOR 2: Down the line, off the glove of [INAUDIBLE], rounding third is Dozier. He'll score. Rosario to third. They're going to wave him in. Here's the throw from the corner. Safe at the plate! And it is a 9-7 game. Rosario bent over at home plate. And Morrison helps pick him up, and he comes up limping.