WATCH: Twins’ Dozier hits a strange ‘wedgie’ ground-rule double
Brian Dozier was inches away from hitting a homer, but the ball somehow got stuck between two walls in center field.
- 29 a couple of years ago.
- Hit hard to center field, Martin going back. Still going back, to the wall, tie game.
- [LAUGHS] Ball's stuck.
- It's stuck in the wall! And they'll place Dozier at second base. Looking at it, the Twins are looking at it, and I don't know. I thought the ball stuck in the grass beyond the wall.
- [LAUGHS]
- So it is a double for Dozier.
- All the pads out there. Of course they have that divider right there.
