WATCH: Twins closer Rodney strikes out the side in the 9th
Video Details
Minnesota Twins closer Fernando Rodney came through in the ninth, striking out the side.
[CROWD NOISE] - Well, can he strike out the side?
[CROWD NOISE]
[BALL HITTING GLOVE]
Got him!
- Yes, he can.
[CHEERING]
- Striking out the side in the ninth. Fernando Rodney saves it for the Twins. And they win the series finale.
[CHEERING]
Well, another well-pitched game. Both staffs pitched well throughout the series.
