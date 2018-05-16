WATCH: Rosario has another big day at the plate
Twins outfielder Eddie Rosario had another big day at the plate, this time in a 7-5 loss to the Cardinals.
- You hit the ball hard all over the ballpark, shorten up the swing and get back to who you are. And those hands when he's not getting in his own way trying to hit the ball 900 feet, those hands will work. As I've said before, he's got the most efficient hands. Bringing the big end of the butt bat to the ball. Anybody that might know of him in big leagues today. Eddie Rosario is just realizing that he is a big league hitter.
