WATCH: Mauer snags ball on a hop, saves a run in LA
Video Details
- AL
- AL Central
- AL West
- Eduardo Escobar
- FOX Sports North
- Joe Mauer
- Los Angeles Angels
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Minnesota Twins
- MLB
-
Joe Mauer scooped up a throw from Eduardo Escobar to complete a double play and end a threat by the Angels.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices