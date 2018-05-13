WATCH: Garver’s 12th inning double helps Twins beat the Angels
With the game tied 3-3 in the 12th inning, Mitch Garver delivered an RBI double to plate Eddie Rosario and give the Minnesota Twins the lead against the Angels.
