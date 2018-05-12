WATCH: United’s Ramirez scores golazo to equalize
- Andrew Tarbell
- Christian Ramirez
- Copa Sudamericana
- FOX Sports North
- La Liga
- Minnesota United FC
- MLS
- San José
- San José
-
Christian Ramirez stole a sloppy pass and sent a shot over the outstretched arm of San Jose's Andrew Tarbell to make it 1-1 in the 26th minute.
