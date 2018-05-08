Twins Final Pitch: Starters shine in St. Louis
On today's Twins Final Pitch, Tim Laudner praised starting pitchers Jake Odorizzi and Fernando Romero for setting the stage during the Minnesota Twins' quick trip to St. Louis.
