Highlights: Nashville takes advantage of third period to defeat Wild
With the game scoreless through two periods, Nashville scored a pair of early third period goals before tacking on an empty-netter to defeat Minnesota 3-0.
More FOX Sports North Videos
Wild Breakaway: Minnesota loses hard-fought battle
15 mins ago
Highlights: Nashville takes advantage of third period to defeat Wild
1 hr ago
Wild Rinkside Ramble: Get to know goalie Alex Stalock
3 hours ago
FOX Sports North's 2017 photos of the year
2 days ago
Wolves Fastbreak: Butler carries Minnesota to victory
3 days ago
Wild Breakaway: Minnesota produces up and down lineup
3 days ago
More FOX Sports North Videos»
20146-20149