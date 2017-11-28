WATCH: Wild’s Zucker scores team-leading 13th goal
Jason Zucker finished off a pass from Charlie Coyle to put the Minnesota Wild up 1-0 in Winnipeg.
More FOX Sports North Videos
Wild Breakaway: Minnesota tallies season-low 19 shots in Winnipeg
15 hours ago
WATCH: Wild's Zucker scores team-leading 13th goal
16 hours ago
Wolves Fastbreak: Early energy sparks Minnesota
1 day ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Charlie Coyle scores shorthanded
2 days ago
Wild Breakaway: Minnesota's defense allows six goals
2 days ago
Wolves Fastbreak: Jones takes step forward
3 days ago
More FOX Sports North Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATUREDUPCOMING
-
Today 4:00p ET The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion - Sink or Swim
-
Today 5:00p ET Speak for Yourself with Cowherd and Whitlock
-
Today 5:00p ET The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion - The Fight Gods
-
Today 6:00p ET FS1 College Hoops Tip-Off
-
Today 6:00p ET The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion - Make it a Fight
-