Wolves Fastbreak: Early energy sparks Minnesota

The Minnesota Timberwolves used early energy and 12 steals to defeat the Phoenix Suns 118-109.

More FOX Sports North Videos

Wolves Fastbreak: Early energy sparks Minnesota

Wolves Fastbreak: Early energy sparks Minnesota

15 hours ago

HIGHLIGHTS: Charlie Coyle scores shorthanded

HIGHLIGHTS: Charlie Coyle scores shorthanded

1 day ago

Wild Breakaway: Minnesota's defense allows six goals

Wild Breakaway: Minnesota's defense allows six goals

1 day ago

Wolves Fastbreak: Jones takes step forward

Wolves Fastbreak: Jones takes step forward

2 days ago

Wild Breakaway: Stalock comes up big in shootout win

Wild Breakaway: Stalock comes up big in shootout win

2 days ago

HIGHLIGHTS: Coyle, Stewart score in shootout

HIGHLIGHTS: Coyle, Stewart score in shootout

2 days ago

More FOX Sports North Videos»