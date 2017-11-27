Wolves Fastbreak: Early energy sparks Minnesota
The Minnesota Timberwolves used early energy and 12 steals to defeat the Phoenix Suns 118-109.
Wolves Fastbreak: Early energy sparks Minnesota
15 hours ago
