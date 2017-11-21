WATCH: Wild’s Granlund scores twice in third to force OT
Minnesota Wild forward Mikael Granlund scored twice in the third period to force overtime during a 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils.
More FOX Sports North Videos
Wolves Fastbreak: Hornets flip the script
12 hours ago
Wolves Fastbreak: Defense strong for 3 quarters but falls short in 4th
1 day ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Nino Niederreiter scores on the power play
2 days ago
Wild Breakaway: Offense struggled in 3-1 loss to Capitals
2 days ago
WATCH: Gophers' Sheehy scores game-winning goal in OT
2 days ago
Wolves Fastbreak: 3-point shooting key vs. Dallas
3 days ago
More FOX Sports North Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED