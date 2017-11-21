In The Spotlight: Jimmy Butler

Minnesota Timberwolves star Jimmy Butler weighs in on his career thus far, working out with elite athletes, and which country music artists he'd like to sing with.

More FOX Sports North Videos

Wolves Fastbreak: Defense strong for 3 quarters but falls short in 4th

Wolves Fastbreak: Defense strong for 3 quarters but falls short in 4th

23 hours ago

HIGHLIGHTS: Nino Niederreiter scores on the power play

HIGHLIGHTS: Nino Niederreiter scores on the power play

1 day ago

Wild Breakaway: Offense struggled in 3-1 loss to Capitals

Wild Breakaway: Offense struggled in 3-1 loss to Capitals

1 day ago

WATCH: Gophers' Sheehy scores game-winning goal in OT

WATCH: Gophers' Sheehy scores game-winning goal in OT

1 day ago

Wolves Fastbreak: 3-point shooting key vs. Dallas

Wolves Fastbreak: 3-point shooting key vs. Dallas

2 days ago

WATCH: Gophers' Casey Mittelstadt goes coast to coast

WATCH: Gophers' Casey Mittelstadt goes coast to coast

2 days ago

More FOX Sports North Videos»