WATCH: Gophers’ Sheehy scores game-winning goal in OT

The Minnesota Gophers beat Harvard on Tyler Sheehy's overtime goal.

More FOX Sports North Videos

Wolves Fastbreak: Defense strong for 3 quarters but falls short in 4th

Wolves Fastbreak: Defense strong for 3 quarters but falls short in 4th

7 hours ago

HIGHLIGHTS: Nino Niederreiter scores on the power play

HIGHLIGHTS: Nino Niederreiter scores on the power play

1 day ago

Wild Breakaway: Offense struggled in 3-1 loss to Capitals

Wild Breakaway: Offense struggled in 3-1 loss to Capitals

1 day ago

WATCH: Gophers' Sheehy scores game-winning goal in OT

WATCH: Gophers' Sheehy scores game-winning goal in OT

1 day ago

Wolves Fastbreak: 3-point shooting key vs. Dallas

Wolves Fastbreak: 3-point shooting key vs. Dallas

2 days ago

WATCH: Gophers' Casey Mittelstadt goes coast to coast

WATCH: Gophers' Casey Mittelstadt goes coast to coast

2 days ago

More FOX Sports North Videos»